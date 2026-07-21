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Male Monarch by k9photo
Photo 2099

Male Monarch

“Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” (Nathaniel Hawthorne) It was nice to see this healthy monarch in the butterfly garden.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Incredible beauty!
July 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such fabulous colours
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice closeup and details
July 21st, 2026  
Barb ace
Wonderful colors in this close-up!
July 21st, 2026  
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