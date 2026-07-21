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Previous
Photo 2099
Male Monarch
“Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” (Nathaniel Hawthorne) It was nice to see this healthy monarch in the butterfly garden.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
18th July 2026 9:23am
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Corinne C
ace
Incredible beauty!
July 21st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such fabulous colours
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice closeup and details
July 21st, 2026
Barb
ace
Wonderful colors in this close-up!
July 21st, 2026
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