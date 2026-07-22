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Previous
Photo 2100
Monarch
“We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.” (Carl Sagan) Another monarch from the butterfly garden.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
18th July 2026 9:24am
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butterfly
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monarch
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smith-gilbert-gardens
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 22nd, 2026
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