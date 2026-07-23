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Previous
Photo 2101
Tough Life
This gulf fritillary butterfly has some battle scars from a tough life in the butterfly garden. Even missing some wing parts can’t keep a butterfly down!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
18th July 2026 9:25am
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Mags
ace
Still beautiful even if a little tattered and torn.
July 23rd, 2026
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