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Pipeline Swallowtail by k9photo
Photo 2102

Pipeline Swallowtail

“If you smile when you see a butterfly, you have happiness in your soul.” (Diana Cooper) This butterfly was along Moccasin Creek that runs through Moccasin Creek State Park. Hope it brings a smile to you today.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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