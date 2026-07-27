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Previous
Photo 2105
Wait for Me!
“There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle.” (Deepak Chopra) The bees love our cup flowers so we are glad to have so many blooms.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
24th July 2026 11:13am
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yellow
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flower
,
bumblebee
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bees
,
cup-flowers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, so many of them. Great catch.
July 27th, 2026
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