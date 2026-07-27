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Wait for Me! by k9photo
Photo 2105

Wait for Me!

“There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle.” (Deepak Chopra) The bees love our cup flowers so we are glad to have so many blooms.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, so many of them. Great catch.
July 27th, 2026  
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