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Spicebush Swallowtail by k9photo
Photo 2106

Spicebush Swallowtail

“ The spicebush swallowtail derives its name from its most common host plant, the spicebush, members of the genus Lindera.The family to which spicebush swallowtails belong, Papilionidae, or swallowtails, include the largest butterflies in the world. The swallowtails are unique in that even while feeding, they continue to flutter their wings. Unlike other swallowtail butterflies, spicebushes fly low to the ground instead of at great heights.” (from Wikipedia.org ) We chased 2 Spicebush swallowtails and a couple skippers around our pollinator garden. I think this is the first year the pipevine and Spicebush swallowtails have graced us with visits.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Corinne ace
Superb clarity !
July 28th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fv!
July 28th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture Love it!
July 28th, 2026  
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