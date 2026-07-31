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Previous
Photo 2109
Double Exposure 2
This image combines a view of a dock at Lake Burton and some ironweed blooms at Moccasin Creek State Park. Both photos I took on our recent camping trip. I had to adjust the transparency of the ironweed photo so the cloudy sky would show.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details
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5
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3
Fav's
2
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2026 9:26am
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ironweed
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double-exposure
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moccasin-creek-state-park
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lake-burton
Diana
ace
Stunning image and colours, I love what you did here.
July 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely effect!
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
very cleverly done...
July 31st, 2026
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