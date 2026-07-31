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Double Exposure 2 by k9photo
Photo 2109

Double Exposure 2

This image combines a view of a dock at Lake Burton and some ironweed blooms at Moccasin Creek State Park. Both photos I took on our recent camping trip. I had to adjust the transparency of the ironweed photo so the cloudy sky would show.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning image and colours, I love what you did here.
July 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely effect!
July 31st, 2026  
Beverley ace
very cleverly done...
July 31st, 2026  
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