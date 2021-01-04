Sign up
30 / 365
Cast Iron
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
bell
,
remus
,
museum”
,
“cast
,
iron”
,
“uncle
marlboromaam
ace
Such a wonderful find - 1904! So cool and I'm just a rust junkie!
January 5th, 2021
Ricksnap
ace
Great pov and dof, excellent memory of industrial past
January 5th, 2021
