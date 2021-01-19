Previous
Shaggy Bark by k9photo
41 / 365

Shaggy Bark

"I, who cannot see, find hundreds of things to interest me through mere touch. I feel the delicate symmetry of a leaf. I pass my hands lovingly about the smooth skin of a silver birch, or the rough shaggy bark of a pine." (Helen Keller)
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Kate

@k9photo
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! Love the texture here. That tree has seen some rough times.
January 19th, 2021  
