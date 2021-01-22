Previous
Delicate Grasses by k9photo
Delicate Grasses

"If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields has power to move you, if the simple things of nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive." (Eleonora Duse)
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
really pretty
January 23rd, 2021  
