Delicate Grasses
"If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields has power to move you, if the simple things of nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive." (Eleonora Duse)
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
grasses
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
really pretty
January 23rd, 2021
