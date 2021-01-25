Sign up
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Empty Shells
With the water level so low quite a bit of lakebed is exposed. The birds must have enjoyed quite a feast of mollusks as there were many open shells on the pebbly lakebed.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
437
photos
79
followers
64
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
387
388
44
45
389
390
391
46
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd January 2021 2:12pm
Tags
pebbles
,
shells
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Really nice textures and tones of color!
January 25th, 2021
