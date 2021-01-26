Sign up
47 / 365
Rising Moon
“Tell me the story about how the Sun loved the Moon so much he died every night just to let her breath.” She asked. (The story is used by many so here's one link:
https://ofwhiskeyandwords.com/the-sun-and-the-moon/)
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
439
photos
80
followers
65
following
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th January 2021 5:56pm
Tags
moon
,
trees
Diana
ace
Stunning silhouettes and wonderful words. thanks for the link.
January 26th, 2021
Lin
ace
Gorgeous fav.
January 26th, 2021
