Pure Magic
"Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." (Kristen Butler)
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
trees
Yolanda
ace
wowww. fabulous. absolute FAV
February 4th, 2021
