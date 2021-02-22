Sign up
Previous
Next
65 / 365
Backyard Sunrise
“When the sun rises, it rises for everyone.” (Cuban Proverb)
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
484
photos
89
followers
70
following
414
415
64
416
417
418
419
65
6
2
2
Extras
ILCE-7M3
21st February 2021 7:08am
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Simply gorgeous! Love the colors behind those bare trees.
February 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Magnificent capture and a great quote.
February 22nd, 2021
