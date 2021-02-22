Previous
Backyard Sunrise by k9photo
Backyard Sunrise

“When the sun rises, it rises for everyone.” (Cuban Proverb)
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply gorgeous! Love the colors behind those bare trees.
February 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Magnificent capture and a great quote.
February 22nd, 2021  
