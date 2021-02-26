Sign up
77 / 365
Tree Abstract 2
“Energy and motion made visible – memories arrested in space” (Jackson Pollock)
It's a rainy day today so I am using photos taken a few days ago. I liked the results of these camera movement shots, even though it was UCM and not ICM.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
500
photos
89
followers
70
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st February 2021 1:47pm
View Info
View All
Public
trees
abstract
theme-blackwhite
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool shapes! Reminds me of satellites with their antennas sticking out.
February 26th, 2021
KV
ace
Love the motion here and the repeating lines and patterns.
February 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
wonderful lines, patterns and light.
February 26th, 2021
