Tree Abstract 2 by k9photo
Tree Abstract 2

“Energy and motion made visible – memories arrested in space” (Jackson Pollock)

It's a rainy day today so I am using photos taken a few days ago. I liked the results of these camera movement shots, even though it was UCM and not ICM.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool shapes! Reminds me of satellites with their antennas sticking out.
February 26th, 2021  
KV ace
Love the motion here and the repeating lines and patterns.
February 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful lines, patterns and light.
February 26th, 2021  
