Guess What 1
My attempts at ICM did not produce the results I was hoping to achieve so I had some fun trying out different effects/filters in Photoshop.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th July 2021 9:02am
Privacy
Public
Tags
guess what
,
june21words
