Orange Buck Moon by k9photo
104 / 365

Orange Buck Moon

"The night has been to me a more familiar face than that of man." (Lord Byron)
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Kate

@k9photo
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful moon shot! I know KV just loves the color too. =)
July 24th, 2021  
Kate ace
@marlboromaam We were both surprised that the moon kept its orange glow for quite a while. As we drove home it had lost the orange glow.
July 24th, 2021  
