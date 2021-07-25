Previous
Sunset Colors by k9photo
Sunset Colors

"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit." (Ralph Waldo Emerson) The night of the full moon there was just a little sunset color reflected on a cloud in the eastern sky.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
SwChappell
Very pretty sky
July 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Lovely colors in your sky!
July 25th, 2021  
KV
Awesome shot… love the dark green of the pines with the gorgeous sky behind.
July 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
Great colours.
July 25th, 2021  
