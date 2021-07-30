Previous
Zebra Longwing by k9photo
Zebra Longwing

Zebra Longwing butterflies are the state insect of Florida. Their caterpillars eat passion vines which are poisonous and the butterflies are brightly colored to warn birds and lizards that they are NOT a tasty meal.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love those eyes, great view on those paper thin beautiful wings.
July 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful POV on this beauty!
July 30th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfectly perched.
July 30th, 2021  
