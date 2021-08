Blazing Star

"Love has its own instinct, finding its way to the heart, as the feeblest insect finds its way to its flower, with a will which nothing can dismay or turn aside." (Honore de Balzac) This is one of the plants in our garden. I only noticed the green insect while reviewing my photos. The flowers are only about 1" so the insect is very small. It doesn't quite look like an aphid but I cannot identify it.