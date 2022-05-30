Sign up
Oakleaf Hydrangea
Oakleaf hydrangea is another one of the many wildflowers/plants growing along the banks of the Little River.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1033
photos
98
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th May 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaf
,
oak
,
hydrangea
,
little river preserve
