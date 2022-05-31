Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
153 / 365
Taking the Plunge
I couldn't make up my mind if I liked the B&W version better than the color version. What do you think?
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1035
photos
98
followers
92
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Latest from all albums
151
878
879
880
881
152
153
882
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st May 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
water
,
river
,
alabama
,
great pyrenees
,
little river
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I think I prefer this one but a close call.
May 31st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I would probably vote for this one. The stone in the water came out better.
May 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close