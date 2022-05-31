Previous
Taking the Plunge by k9photo
153 / 365

Taking the Plunge

I couldn't make up my mind if I liked the B&W version better than the color version. What do you think?
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
41% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I think I prefer this one but a close call.
May 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I would probably vote for this one. The stone in the water came out better.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
