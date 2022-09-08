Previous
Ellie
Ellie

"The dog lives for the hour, the day, the hour, even the moment." (Robert Falcon Scott) Sugar met Ellie at the dog park/playground today. Ellie is a Pembroke Corgi about 13 months old.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Kate

