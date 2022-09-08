Sign up
155 / 365
Ellie
"The dog lives for the hour, the day, the hour, even the moment." (Robert Falcon Scott) Sugar met Ellie at the dog park/playground today. Ellie is a Pembroke Corgi about 13 months old.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th September 2022 2:15pm
Tags
dog
,
playground
,
sep22words
