159 / 365
Beaver Moon Eclipse in Process
This morning's eclipse before the clouds moved in
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1202
photos
96
followers
90
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th November 2022 5:36am
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
,
full
,
beaver
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding capture
November 8th, 2022
