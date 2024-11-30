Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Hiking Companions
We hiked the Homestead trail loop yesterday. The ground was covered in leaves but there were still lots of colorful leaves on the trees.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
autumn
,
trail
,
homestead-trail
,
dog-sugar
Barb
ace
Wonderful capture of an enjoyable day!
November 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful light in this shot
November 30th, 2024
