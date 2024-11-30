Previous
Hiking Companions by k9photo
Hiking Companions

We hiked the Homestead trail loop yesterday. The ground was covered in leaves but there were still lots of colorful leaves on the trees.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Barb ace
Wonderful capture of an enjoyable day!
November 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful light in this shot
November 30th, 2024  
