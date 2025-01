Starlink

Back on May 11, 2024 I spotted a line of lights traveling across the night sky. I took a quick photo with my camera so the stars are blurred. Today our neighbor Randy was telling me about seeing a Starlink satellite array when they were camping at a Harvest Host. It was the host that told Randy what he had seen. So I showed Randy my photo and he said it was Starlink. So cool! This was taken from our front porch.