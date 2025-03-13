Previous
Mill Creek Cascade by k9photo
Mill Creek Cascade

We took a day ride to the North Georgia mountains yesterday and did some off-road trails. The entry we took into the Cohutta Wilderness is on Mill Creek Road and we had to stop at Hickey Gap to enjoy the cascades that lead to Mill Creek Falls.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
