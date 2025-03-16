Sign up
198 / 365
198 / 365
Rhododendron Bud
The rhododendron were in the bud stage when we went to Mill Creek the other day.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1876
photos
92
followers
89
following
54% complete
54% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th March 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
rhododendron
,
mill-creek
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty. I like the softness of it.
March 16th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Very nice
March 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2025
