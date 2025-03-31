Previous
Rainbow Month Props by k9photo
Rainbow Month Props

These are all the rainbow-colored things I used for this month: felt pieces, lighters, bells, pipe cleaners, markers, thread, and paint chips. The white is the tray table I used for my flat lay background.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Joan Robillard ace
Very clever
March 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 31st, 2025  
