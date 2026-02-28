Sign up
Splish Splash
Yesterday, after a night of heavy rain, we went for a bike ride along the Silver Comet Trail. It was mostly dry but the tunnels were full of puddles. KV and I decided to have some fun riding through the puddles.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
tunnel
bicycle
puddles
Corinne C
Sounds like fun, but is it ? 😊
February 28th, 2026
Diana
what fun!
February 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
Cool shot and I like your pov.
February 28th, 2026
Dorothy
Who got the wettest?
February 28th, 2026
KV
@illinilass
neither of us got wet but my bag on the back of my bike got somewhat muddy and the bikes were a mess. Kate's bike has fenders so her saddlebags didn't get dirty.
February 28th, 2026
KV
Very goofy me... haha I do like to have fun!
February 28th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Drip Drip! Very cool shot!
February 28th, 2026
