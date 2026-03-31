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205 / 365
Almost Full
"Like the moon, come out from behind the clouds! Shine." (Gautama Buddha) Since I woke up early this morning I enjoyed the moon amidst the clouds a bit before setting. It's about 96% full and just a couple days from the April full moon.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
31st March 2026 5:03am
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Beverley
ace
Kate this a wonderful photo… a really awesome capture…
March 31st, 2026
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