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209 / 365
Cosmos 1
This one stem was bent and broken so I brought it in. You can see how delicate the stem is. I shot this with the kitchen window in the background and the sun shining brightly.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
27th June 2026 2:43pm
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flower
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haskar
ace
Great in high key shot.
July 4th, 2026
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