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Cosmos 1 by k9photo
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Cosmos 1

This one stem was bent and broken so I brought it in. You can see how delicate the stem is. I shot this with the kitchen window in the background and the sun shining brightly.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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haskar ace
Great in high key shot.
July 4th, 2026  
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