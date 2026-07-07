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Zeichen der Zeit by kaevjn
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Zeichen der Zeit

Jede Mauer erzählt ihre eigene Geschichte. Verwitterter Sandstein, Moos und Flechten zeigen, wie die Zeit selbst die härtesten Materialien verändert. Dieses Bild hält einen kleinen Ausschnitt dieser stillen Veränderung fest.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kevin

@kaevjn
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