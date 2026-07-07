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2 / 365
Zeichen der Zeit
Jede Mauer erzählt ihre eigene Geschichte. Verwitterter Sandstein, Moos und Flechten zeigen, wie die Zeit selbst die härtesten Materialien verändert. Dieses Bild hält einen kleinen Ausschnitt dieser stillen Veränderung fest.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Kevin
@kaevjn
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365
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Galaxy Z Flip6
Taken
7th July 2026 5:01pm
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time
,
nature
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green
,
stone
,
weathered
,
wall
,
outdoor
,
texture
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moss
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detail
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historic
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aging
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rough
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patina
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sandstone
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surface
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