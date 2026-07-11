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Tag 6 – Perspektivwechsel by kaevjn
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Tag 6 – Perspektivwechsel

Heute stand die Perspektive im Mittelpunkt. Ein gewöhnliches Maisfeld wirkt aus einer niedrigen Kameraposition plötzlich ganz anders. Man ist nicht mehr nur Betrachter, sondern fühlt sich mitten in der Szene.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Kevin

@kaevjn
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