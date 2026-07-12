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Tag 7 – Struktur by kaevjn
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Tag 7 – Struktur

Für den heutigen Tag habe ich mich auf natürliche Texturen konzentriert. Die Baumrinde zeigt, wie viel Charakter und Detail in einer Oberfläche steckt, die man im Alltag oft übersieht.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Kevin

@kaevjn
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