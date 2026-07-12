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Tag 7 – Struktur
Für den heutigen Tag habe ich mich auf natürliche Texturen konzentriert. Die Baumrinde zeigt, wie viel Charakter und Detail in einer Oberfläche steckt, die man im Alltag oft übersieht.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Kevin
@kaevjn
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365
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Galaxy Z Flip6
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12th July 2026 9:29am
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#photography
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#nature
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#tree
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#365project
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#flickr
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#naturephotography
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#macro
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#texture
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#closeup
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#bark
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