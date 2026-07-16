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Tag 11 – Ein Fenster zur Welt by kaevjn
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Tag 11 – Ein Fenster zur Welt

Der Fensterrahmen bildet heute den natürlichen Rahmen des Bildes. Er trennt den Innenraum von der Landschaft und lenkt den Blick auf die Mischung aus Stadt und Natur. Ein alltäglicher Ausblick wird so zu einer bewusst gestalteten Komposition
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Kevin

@kaevjn
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