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Tag 12 – Führende Linien by kaevjn
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Tag 12 – Führende Linien

Heute habe ich mit führenden Linien gearbeitet. Die Tischkante lenkt den Blick durch das Wohnzimmer bis zum Sessel und schafft Tiefe. Ziel war es, eine alltägliche Szene durch Perspektive und Bildaufbau interessanter wirken zu lassen.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Kevin

@kaevjn
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