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Tag 12 – Führende Linien
Heute habe ich mit führenden Linien gearbeitet. Die Tischkante lenkt den Blick durch das Wohnzimmer bis zum Sessel und schafft Tiefe. Ziel war es, eine alltägliche Szene durch Perspektive und Bildaufbau interessanter wirken zu lassen.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Kevin
@kaevjn
12
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy Z Flip6
Taken
17th July 2026 5:19pm
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Tags
#photography
,
#365project
,
#leadinglines
,
#wood
,
#perspective
,
#photochallenge
,
#composition
,
#livingroom
,
#interiorphotography
,
#visualstorytelling
,
#everydayphotography
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