snow/ice/water by kailey
1 / 365

snow/ice/water

i chose this because there’s lots of snow in my front yard. i like how nice it looks outside. i dislike that the window is kind of dirty. the mood or feeling i get is cold
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Kailey

@kailey
