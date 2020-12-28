Previous
jewelry or accessories by kailey
5 / 365

jewelry or accessories

because the earring look pretty. i like how sparkly they are. i like my finger in the picture but that’s the only way it would focus. next time i would try to focus it better. the mood or feeling i get is expensive
28th December 2020

Kailey

@kailey
