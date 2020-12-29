Previous
eyes or hands by kailey
6 / 365

eyes or hands

i chose this because my sister and i have very different colour eyes. i like the lighting. i dislike the dark circles under my eyes. the mood or feeling i get is tired
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Kailey

@kailey
