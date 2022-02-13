Previous
Feeling soft around the edges by kaitigold
31 / 365

Feeling soft around the edges

When I love my life,
I am immersed.

My heart pounds
And pounds,
And fills with absolute joy,
Without much effort.

I love when,
I witness myself here.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Kaiti

@kaitigold
