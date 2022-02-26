Previous
What a good day, reminded of the light. by kaitigold
41 / 365

What a good day, reminded of the light.

Spent an incredible amount of time outside with the sun shining, walking through mud, dressed as nordic vikings, drinking mead, and all with one of my best women.
Today was so cool and so cold. Haha.
