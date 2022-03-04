Previous
Heavy on the Thoughts & Feelings by kaitigold
Heavy on the Thoughts & Feelings

One year ago I was in labor at home… and my water broke at 1:30am… after that moment so much change was about to happen, and some of it was so scary.

We all made it to one year with our child. I am so proud of my family, and that we stuck together through some really hard times.
Kaiti

@kaitigold
