43 / 365
Heavy on the Thoughts & Feelings
One year ago I was in labor at home… and my water broke at 1:30am… after that moment so much change was about to happen, and some of it was so scary.
We all made it to one year with our child. I am so proud of my family, and that we stuck together through some really hard times.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
0
0
Kaiti
@kaitigold
43
photos
8
followers
1
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th March 2022 10:32pm
self-portrait
,
family
,
birthday
,
irish
,
celebrations
,
birth
,
redhead
,
season
,
tinsel
,
march
,
freckles
,
rebirth
,
pisces
