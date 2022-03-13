Sign up
50 / 365
My husbands shirt and my wedding rings
These days have been so good. So rich in love and understandings, sure we still have our short falls but I am grateful for each day I wake up in this life.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
0
0
Kaiti
@kaitigold
Tags
married
,
heirloom
,
husband
,
reminders
,
grateful
,
wedding-rings
,
lovelife
