My husbands shirt and my wedding rings by kaitigold
50 / 365

My husbands shirt and my wedding rings

These days have been so good. So rich in love and understandings, sure we still have our short falls but I am grateful for each day I wake up in this life.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Kaiti

@kaitigold
13% complete

