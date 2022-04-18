Previous
Reassurance by kaitigold
64 / 365

Reassurance

Today, and for the last several days. I have needed to cry out such deep emotions that have come with this full moon.

I am grateful to have my husband, and our daughter, and Finn-Boy.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Kaiti

@kaitigold
