.:May:. by kaitigold
66 / 365

.:May:.

This month is the best. Marking the beginnings of traveling, summertime, family, and opening up our home up north.

Be still my heart, I am blessed.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Kaiti

@kaitigold
