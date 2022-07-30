Sign up
77 / 365
Feeling the Divine
A beautiful weekend on sacred land, among like-minded people. Forever holding this time in my heart, building myself up from it, and carrying it with me always.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Tags
self-portrait
love
happiness
divine
fairy
