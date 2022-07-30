Previous
Feeling the Divine by kaitigold
Feeling the Divine

A beautiful weekend on sacred land, among like-minded people. Forever holding this time in my heart, building myself up from it, and carrying it with me always.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Kaiti

@kaitigold
