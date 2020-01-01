Sign up
Photo 1206
2020.01.01 - Happy new year from Pip!
Another year, another attempt at taking a photo a day. It is hard to get a picture of Miss Pip looking at the camera... she is so good at turning away from the camera... so I consider this a win!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
kim olson
@kaldara
Hello! My name is Kim Olson. I live in the United States, in Washinton State, up near the Canadian border. I work for a health...
photos
followers
following
Canon EOS M5
1st January 2020 4:18pm
