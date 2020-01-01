Previous
2020.01.01 - Happy new year from Pip! by kaldara
2020.01.01 - Happy new year from Pip!

Another year, another attempt at taking a photo a day. It is hard to get a picture of Miss Pip looking at the camera... she is so good at turning away from the camera... so I consider this a win!
