2021.06.15 by kaldara
2021.06.15

The day the baby birds from the nest in our fuchsia decided to leave… it was cute watching them fly for the first time.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

kim olson

@kaldara
Hello! My name is Kim Olson. I live in the United States, in Washinton State, up near the Canadian border. I work for a health...
