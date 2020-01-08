Previous
Next
Nana's hearts by kali66
Photo 658

Nana's hearts

When i visited my sister in May she had a String of Hearts plant which it turned out had been our Nana's. I remember sleeping in a spare room when we visited her as children where her string of hearts trailed right around the room. Unfortunately the plant had seen better days but i snipped off a couple of strands and left instructions for my sister to bring the plant back to health. I put the snippets onto a damp paper towel and put them in my luggage and put them in potting mix when i got home, they sat there all winter but as the weather warmed suddenly started growing! My son has it on his windowsill and today he came and told me the plant was flowering, such unusual little blooms
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
This is so heartwarming and lovely that this plant lives on. The image is gorgeous
January 8th, 2020  
Fr1da
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2020  
NZkites ace
What a lovely story to match the image.
January 8th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Beautiful, both story and image.
January 8th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise