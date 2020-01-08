Nana's hearts

When i visited my sister in May she had a String of Hearts plant which it turned out had been our Nana's. I remember sleeping in a spare room when we visited her as children where her string of hearts trailed right around the room. Unfortunately the plant had seen better days but i snipped off a couple of strands and left instructions for my sister to bring the plant back to health. I put the snippets onto a damp paper towel and put them in my luggage and put them in potting mix when i got home, they sat there all winter but as the weather warmed suddenly started growing! My son has it on his windowsill and today he came and told me the plant was flowering, such unusual little blooms